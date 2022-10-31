JUST IN
Putin expresses condolences to families of Morbi bridge collapse victims

The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening.

Press Trust of India  |  Moscow 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.

The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening. Over 130 people have died so far in the accident.

In a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was published on the Kremlin website on Monday, Putin said, Dear Ms President, dear Mr Prime Minister, please accept my heartfelt condolences over the tragic bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat.

Putin also conveyed his words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, and wished all those injured a speedy recovery, state-owned TASS news agency reported.

Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

The Gujarat government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 15:26 IST

