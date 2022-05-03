Internet services suspended in Jodhpur after stone-pelting incident

-
Jodhpur district administration temporarily suspended internet services in the district on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after clashes on Monday night, ahead of Eid Ul-Fitr and the Akshaya Tritiya festivals today.
According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur beginning from 1 am today.
All 2G/3G/4G/ Data (Mobile Internet), bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services through Internet service providers (except voice calls, broadband Internet, leased lines have been temporarily suspended till further orders in the entire Jodhpur district, read the order.
This follows after several people were injured in stone-pelting between two communities on Monday night after some miscreants replaced one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another. People from the other community objected to this move resulting in clashes.
During this, the crowd also uprooted loudspeakers installed in the area for the Eid prayers.
Following the stone-pelting incident, police arrived and intervened to disperse the gathering.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called the clashes between two groups "unfortunate" and said the administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs.
