PM Modi to unveil 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi today

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on Saturday via video conferencing.
As per the Prime Minister's Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' project.
The statue has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi, the PMO said in a statement.
The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in 2010.
The work on the third statue, in the south at Rameswaram has started, the PMO informed.
The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday.
