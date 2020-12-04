JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Mumbai airport adds Covid-19 test counters to reduce waiting time
Business Standard

Kotak Wealth Hurun India list: Top 10 wealthiest women in 2020

Kotak Wealth Hurun-Leading Wealthy Women features eight dollar billionaires and 38 women with wealth of Rs 1,000 crore and above

Topics
Hurun rich list | HCL Tech | Rich list

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Roshi Nadar, Chairman, HCL Tech- Rs 54,850 crore

Roshi Nadar, Chairman, HCL Tech- Rs 54,850 crore
1 / 10
 

Roshni Nadar Malhotra of HCL Technologies has topped the list of wealthiest women in India, according to the second edition of ‘Kotak Wealth Hurun–Leading Wealthy Women’ report, compiled by Kotak Wealth Management, a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Hurun India.

Kiran Majumdar-Shaw, Executive chairperson, Biocon- Rs 36,600 crore

Kiran Majumdar-Shaw, Executive chairperson, Biocon- Rs 36,600 crore
2 / 10
 

 

Leena Gandhi Tewari, Chairperson, USV- Rs 21,340 crore

Leena Gandhi Tewari, Chairperson, USV- Rs 21,340 crore
3 / 10
 

 

#4 Nilima Motaparti, Director, Divi’s Laboratories- Rs 18,620 crore

#4 Nilima Motaparti, Director, Divi's Laboratories- Rs 18,620 crore
4 / 10
 

 

#5 Radha Vembu, Majority Owner and Product Manager, Zoho Corporation- Rs 11,590 crore

#5 Radha Vembu, Majority Owner and Product Manager, Zoho Corporation- Rs 11,590 crore
5 / 10
 

 

#6 Jayshree Ullal, CEO, Arista Networks- Rs 10,220 crore

#6 Jayshree Ullal, CEO, Arista Networks- Rs 10,220 crore
6 / 10
 

 

#7 Renu Munjal, Managing Director, Hero FinCorp- Rs 8,690 crore

#7 Renu Munjal, Managing Director, Hero FinCorp- Rs 8,690 crore
7 / 10
 

 

#8 Malika Chirayu Amin, Managing Director, Alembic Pharmaceuticals- Rs 7,570 crore

#8 Malika Chirayu Amin, Managing Director, Alembic Pharmaceuticals- Rs 7,570 crore
8 / 10
 

 

#9 Anu Aga & Meher Pudumjee, Chairperson, Thermax- Rs 5,850 crore

#9 Anu Aga & Meher Pudumjee, Chairperson, Thermax- Rs 5,850 crore
9 / 10
Anu Aga was the chairperson of the company from 1996 to 2004, till she handed over the reins to her daughter, Meher Pudumjee

 

#10 Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO of Nykaa- Rs 5,410 crore

#10 Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO of Nykaa- Rs 5,410 crore
10 / 10
 

 


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 04 2020. 18:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.