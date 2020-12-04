Kotak Wealth Hurun India list: Top 10 wealthiest women in 2020

Roshi Nadar, Chairman, HCL Tech- Rs 54,850 crore
Roshni Nadar Malhotra of HCL Technologies has topped the list of wealthiest women in India, according to the second edition of ‘Kotak Wealth Hurun–Leading Wealthy Women’ report, compiled by Kotak Wealth Management, a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Hurun India.
Kiran Majumdar-Shaw, Executive chairperson, Biocon- Rs 36,600 crore
Leena Gandhi Tewari, Chairperson, USV- Rs 21,340 crore
#4 Nilima Motaparti, Director, Divi’s Laboratories- Rs 18,620 crore
#5 Radha Vembu, Majority Owner and Product Manager, Zoho Corporation- Rs 11,590 crore
#6 Jayshree Ullal, CEO, Arista Networks- Rs 10,220 crore
#7 Renu Munjal, Managing Director, Hero FinCorp- Rs 8,690 crore
#8 Malika Chirayu Amin, Managing Director, Alembic Pharmaceuticals- Rs 7,570 crore
#9 Anu Aga & Meher Pudumjee, Chairperson, Thermax- Rs 5,850 crore
#10 Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO of Nykaa- Rs 5,410 crore
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU