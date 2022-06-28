Introduction of Bharat NCAP will make Indian roads safe: FADA President

-
ALSO READ
Rising ownership, fuel costs subdue India's March auto sales: FADA
Will go for Bharat NCAP 'star rating' only if customer wants it: Maruti
Nitin Gadkari approves draft of Bharat-NCAP car safety rating system
Renault Kiger earns 4-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash test
Are you planning to buy a car? Check out their NCAP ratings here
-
Automotive dealers' body FADA on Tuesday said the government's move to bring a new car safety assessment programme on the basis of crash tests performance will not only make the Indian roads safe but it will also bring the country's manufacturing at par with global standards.
Lauding the government's plans to introduce Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) from April 1, 2023, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Vinkesh Gulati said the programme must be made mandatory for all the manufacturers so that the choice should be on the customer.
"This will not only make Indian roads safe but it will also bring Indian manufacturing at par with global standards in terms of product innovation, safety and technology," he said in a statement.
There were Indian OEMs which were giving a lot of importance to passenger safety and getting their vehicle tested under Global NCAP, but a lot of multinational OEMs were not interested in this, Gulati lamented.
"Having Bharat NCAP criteria will mark a turning point in the development of the Indian automotive sector in terms of product, technology and safety, by providing a platform for testing the safety levels of vehicles in Indian conditions," he added.
Stating that the Bharat NCAP will provide the customers a comparison between vehicle models and help them to make a decision considering the crash safety too, he said, "The government should make Bharat NCAP mandatory for all the OEMs, so that the choice should be on the customer."
There may be customers who choose a lower Bharat NCAP rating as their use is purely in the city, Gulati argued.
Last week, the government had announced that a new car safety assessment programme, Bharat NCAP. The programme proposes a mechanism of awarding 'Star Ratings' to automobiles based upon their performance in crash tests.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU