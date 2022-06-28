Tailor murdered in Udaipur, assailants film crime; Gehlot appeals for peace

-
ALSO READ
Gehlot presents agri Budget; proposes Rs 5K cr for CM Krishak Saathi Yojana
Rajasthan Budget: Tourism gets industry status; CM promises 100,000 jobs
Rajasthan allows proposal to do away with job interviews for most services
'Akhand Bharat': Gehlot asks if India is not united now
Committed to ending crimes against children: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
-
A tailor was murdered at a shop and the crime filmed by the assailants in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday, police said.
The two accused reached the victim's shop on Tuesday afternoon under Dhan Mandi police station area, they said.
One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.
Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media.
Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded that the accused be arrested.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and appealed to people to maintain peace while assuring strict punishment for those involved in the murder.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU