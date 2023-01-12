JUST IN
Business Standard

Investors excited about investing in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the investors are excited and keen about investing in Madhya Pradesh

Topics
Investor | Madhya Pradesh govt | Madhya Pradesh

ANI  General News 

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on investors summit
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on investors summit

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the investors are excited and keen about investing in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister made the statement while speaking to media persons in Indore.

He also said, "The enthusiasm among the investors is so much that we are not even able to sleep. I have to meet them one-to-one again, they want to come here and invest. Really, Madhya Pradesh's sun of good fortune has risen."

Madhya Pradesh will now become a $550 billion economy and investors will play an important role in it, he added.

CM Chouhan also attended a Surya Namaskar Program organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand in the city.

Addressing the program, he said, "Must read Vivekanand literature to achieve success in life. I have been reading about Swami Vivekanand since childhood. Today, on the occasion of National Youth Day, let's decide that we will not lead a normal life, we will do great work in our life."

"In order to do great work, it is necessary to keep your body healthy and Yoga is very important for that. Among the several pranayam, everyone must do Surya Namaskar as almost every asan (positions) get covered in it. I also do it everyday," the CM said.

"Big things in the world are not done by the lines of the hand, they are done by hard work. The one who tries, does it. As Indore thought about cleanliness and became the cleanest city. Take resolve to move ahead. Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is reached and I'm not going to stop either," the chief minister said.

"My aim is to make Madhya Pradesh the number one state among the states of the world. So let Mama, nephew and niece move together and take our state and country forward," Chouhan added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 12:38 IST

