Nitin Gadkari lays foundation of 7 NH projects worth Rs 1,128 cr in Gwalior

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven National Highway projects with a total length of 222 km in Gwalior worth Rs 1,128 crore.
"These projects will facilitate the movement of saving fuel. Better connectivity will be provided to take electrical transformers, spices, chanderi silk and tribal art across the country. Tourism will be encouraged, employment will be created, due to which the Chambal region will develop and the state will be prosperous," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and all MPs-MLAs were present there during the inauguration.
The statement further said that these projects would facilitate traffic through bypass construction in Mihona, Lahar, Daboh and Bhander.
"The famous Sanchi Stupa, Chanderi and Shivpuri tourist places will be easily accessible. There will be better connectivity between Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Also, inter-state movement between Bhopal, Gwalior and Jhansi districts will be smooth. With the completion of the four-lane bridge from Maharani Laxmibai statue to IIITM on Swarnrekha river in Gwalior, it will be easy to move from one end of the city to the other," it read.
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 09:48 IST