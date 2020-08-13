Patriotic number, invite to Covid warriors: India I-Day preparation in pics

Patriotic number
Rapper-composer Rishikesh Pandey, popularly known as Rishiking, has come up with a new patriotic number dedicated to the Indian Army and army officers, and the song has garnered 500k views on YouTube within a day of release.
Titled "Jai Hind", the song sees Rishiking collaborate with Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Parikipandla Narahari, who has written the lyrics.
Traffic advisory
Heavy and medium-range goods carriers will not be allowed entry into Delhi via Noida from 11 pm on Wednesday till 11 am on Thursday and again on Friday and Saturday for the same time period, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.
The restrictions have been imposed in view of the full dress rehearsal on Thursday and the Independence Day parade on Friday in the national capital, the district traffic police said in an advisory.
Message for Chinese 'manjha'
A kite maker in Old Delhi sends out messages to combat the virus through his artwork.
The messages imprinted on kites prepared by him read -- "We want to stay safe from Covid. Stay home, stay safe. Don't use Chinese 'manjha' (thread) for flying kites."
Corona warriors invited
The AAP government has decided to invite 'corona warriors', including a doctor, nurse and a plasma donor, for its Independence Day event to be held at the Delhi Secretariat instead of Chhatrasal Stadium due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Mask protest
Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Wednesday demanded a ban on masks with tricolour and Ashok Chakra printed on it, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct all states not to allow selling of such masks.
Taking to Twitter, former chief minister of Goa protested the masks with the colours and pattern of the national flag which are being sold ahead of the 74th Independence Day.
Intensified patrolling
Patrolling at the International Border is intensified with well-equipped boats.
One of the BSF soldiers said, "We are deployed here 24x7. I assure people of the country that they can live peacefully. Yahaan ek parinda bhi par nahi maar sakta hai (no one can enter here to attack us)."
