iPhones worth Rs 1 Crore seized at Delhi Airport's new courier terminal

The phones that arrived in three consignments from Dubai were misdeclared as garments, the Air Cargo Customs (ACC) Export Commissionerate, Delhi Customs said.
The consignment was detected due to the alertness of the officer posted at the X-Ray scanning department.
The consignment comprised a total of 90 iPhone 12 Pro models, the ACC export commissionerate said.
Further details are awaited.
