IRCTC Update: Indian railway cancelled 397 trains today, check details here

Indian Railways cancelled 397 trains on Thursday, March 2.

The Indian railway cancelled 397 trains today. Out of these 397, 296 trains are fully cancelled, while 101 trains are cancelled partially all over India. Many cancelled trains are not running from source to destination and not running in part of routes.

You can check the live status of your train on the Indian railway's official website. Indian railways cancels trains almost every day due to different reasons. You need to stay updated about the status of your train to find a new and better way to travel to reach your destination on time.

How to check the live train status?

Here are the best and most popular ways to check the live status of your train.

  • First, visit the official website of Indian railways, i.e., indianrail.gov.in.
  • Look for the service option and then click on the National Train enquiry System.
  • Now, several options are in front of your screen, you can spot your train and check the live status of your train.

Here are all the cancelled trains number

01135 , 01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01825 , 01826 , 03085 , 03086 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03615 , 03649 , 03767 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04337 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04403 , 04404 , 04459 , 04460 , 04464 , 04599 , 04625 , 04648 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05085 , 05086 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05334 , 05366 , 05489 , 05490 , 05491 , 05492 , 05509 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05685 , 05686 , 05689 , 05692 , 06405 , 06409 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06802 , 06803 , 06847 , 06848 , 06921 , 06922 , 06941 , 06942 , 06982 , 07046 , 07464 , 07465 , 07795 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 07976 , 08031 , 08032 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09459 , 09460 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11425 , 11426 , 12225 , 12226 , 12246 , 12358 , 12514 , 12531 , 12532 , 12667 , 12703 , 12821 , 12822 , 12863 , 12864 , 12891 , 12892 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13346 , 13421 , 14005 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14223 , 14224 , 14233 , 14234 , 14235 , 14236 , 14304 , 14331 , 14332 , 14521 , 14522 , 14523 , 14673 , 14681 , 14682 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15107 , 15108 , 15112 , 15113 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15129 , 15203 , 15204 , 15269 , 15905 , 16213 , 16214 , 16731 , 16732 , 16780 , 16845 , 16846 , 17235 , 17236 , 17237 , 17238 , 17347 , 17348 , 18021 , 18022 , 18632 , 19119 , 19120 , 20411 , 20412 , 20602 , 20923 , 20948 , 20949 , 22468 , 22603 , 22622 , 22624 , 22627 , 22628 , 22629 , 22658 , 22667 , 22668 , 22851 , 22888 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36825 , 37011 , 37012 , 37343 , 37354 , 37611 , 37614 , 37815 , 37834 , 37840 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

Here's the list of popular cancelled trains

Train [Name]

[SRC-DSTN]

Type

Start Time

01135 BSL-DD SPL

BHUSAVAL JN (BSL) - DAUND JN (DD)

TOD

06:15:00

01136 DD-BSL SPL

DAUND JN (DD) - BHUSAVAL JN (BSL)

TOD

12:00:00

01539 PUNE STR DMU

PUNE JN (PUNE) - SATARA (STR)

PSPC

18:30:00

01540 STR-PUNE DMU

SATARA (STR) - PUNE JN (PUNE)

PSPC

06:20:00

01541 STR KOP DMU

SATARA (STR) - KOLHAPUR (KOP)

PSPC

05:40:00

01542 KOP-STR DMU

KOLHAPUR (KOP) - SATARA (STR)

PSPC

17:00:00

01583 TGN-PUNE EMU

TALEGAON (TGN) - PUNE JN (PUNE)

SSPC

00:35:00

01590 PUNE-TGN EMU

PUNE JN (PUNE) - TALEGAON (TGN)

SSPC

23:15:00

01825 CNB-BRT EXP SPL

KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) - BRAHMAVART (BRT)

PSPC

09:10:00

01826 BRT-CNB EXP SPL

BRAHMAVART (BRT) - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB)

PSPC

10:55:00

03037 SBG-BGP SPL

SAHIBGANJ JN (SBG) - BHAGALPUR (BGP)

PSPC

08:45:00

03038 BGP-SBG SPL

BHAGALPUR (BGP) - SAHIBGANJ JN (SBG)

PSPC

11:40:00

IRCTC latest ticket refund policy

Recently, IRCTC released guidelines for ticket refunds. According to IRCTC's official website, no person can claim a refund on a ticket due to rail cancellation if the ticket was booked through unauthorised means.

Hence, all passengers should provide their own correct numbers to get the latest updates about their train.

Tickets booked through IRCTC's official website get cancelled automatically of the train is cancelled, and a refund is credited to the passenger's attached bank account within a few days.

Those passengers who book their tickets at the counter need to visit the reservation counter to claim their refund.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 15:37 IST

