IRCTC Update: Indian railway cancelled 397 trains today, check details here

The Indian railway cancelled 397 trains today. Out of these 397, 296 trains are fully cancelled, while 101 trains are cancelled partially all over India. Many cancelled trains are not running from source to destination and not running in part of routes.

You can check the live status of your on the Indian railway's official website. cancels trains almost every day due to different reasons. You need to stay updated about the status of your to find a new and better way to travel to reach your destination on time.

How to check the live status?

Here are the best and most popular ways to check the live status of your train.

First, visit the official website of Indian railways, i.e., indianrail.gov.in.

Look for the service option and then click on the National Train enquiry System.

Now, several options are in front of your screen, you can spot your train and check the live status of your train.

Here are all the cancelled trains number

01135 , 01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01825 , 01826 , 03085 , 03086 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03615 , 03649 , 03767 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04337 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04403 , 04404 , 04459 , 04460 , 04464 , 04599 , 04625 , 04648 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05085 , 05086 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05334 , 05366 , 05489 , 05490 , 05491 , 05492 , 05509 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05685 , 05686 , 05689 , 05692 , 06405 , 06409 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06802 , 06803 , 06847 , 06848 , 06921 , 06922 , 06941 , 06942 , 06982 , 07046 , 07464 , 07465 , 07795 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 07976 , 08031 , 08032 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09459 , 09460 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11425 , 11426 , 12225 , 12226 , 12246 , 12358 , 12514 , 12531 , 12532 , 12667 , 12703 , 12821 , 12822 , 12863 , 12864 , 12891 , 12892 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13346 , 13421 , 14005 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14223 , 14224 , 14233 , 14234 , 14235 , 14236 , 14304 , 14331 , 14332 , 14521 , 14522 , 14523 , 14673 , 14681 , 14682 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15107 , 15108 , 15112 , 15113 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15129 , 15203 , 15204 , 15269 , 15905 , 16213 , 16214 , 16731 , 16732 , 16780 , 16845 , 16846 , 17235 , 17236 , 17237 , 17238 , 17347 , 17348 , 18021 , 18022 , 18632 , 19119 , 19120 , 20411 , 20412 , 20602 , 20923 , 20948 , 20949 , 22468 , 22603 , 22622 , 22624 , 22627 , 22628 , 22629 , 22658 , 22667 , 22668 , 22851 , 22888 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36825 , 37011 , 37012 , 37343 , 37354 , 37611 , 37614 , 37815 , 37834 , 37840 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

Here's the list of popular cancelled trains

latest ticket refund policy

Recently, released guidelines for ticket refunds. According to IRCTC's official website, no person can claim a refund on a ticket due to rail cancellation if the ticket was booked through unauthorised means.

Hence, all passengers should provide their own correct numbers to get the latest updates about their train.

Tickets booked through IRCTC's official website get cancelled automatically of the train is cancelled, and a refund is credited to the passenger's attached bank account within a few days.

Those passengers who book their tickets at the counter need to visit the reservation counter to claim their refund.