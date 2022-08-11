Isaac urges ED to recall summons on KIIFB transactions; not to join probe

Senior CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac, who was asked to appear before the ED on Thursday in connection with the KIIFB transactions, has asked the probe agency to recall the summons sent to him, alleging its "roving enquiry" into the matter was against the spirit of the the Supreme Court orders.

The former Finance Minister said he has filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking to restrain the (ED) from "enforcing" his personal appearance before them for "an offence that they are not willing to divulge."



"ED served me 2nd summons under FEMA for personal appearance. The roving enquiry going on against KIIFB for the last 2 years is against the spirit of orders of the SC. I have asked them to recall the summons or clarify the offence against me or KIIFB", Isaac said in a tweet Wednesday night.

He alleged "such a fishing & roving enquiry" into the activities of Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is "contrary to the spirit of decision of the Apex Court of India."



Meanwhile, a report in the ruling CPI(M) mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani' on Thursday said Isaac has sent an email to ED informing that he will not be joining the probe.

In the plea filed before the High Court on Wednesday, Isaac claimed the summons issued to him to appear before the ED do not reveal the nature of the violation, if any, by him of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) or as to what is the investigation in relation to which his response is sought for.

Therefore, the "summons are ex-facie illegal and beyond the jurisdiction of the scope of inquiry contemplated under the FEMA since admittedly there is no violation of any provision of the said Act", Isaac claimed in his plea.

The ED had served a notice to the senior Marxist leader last month, seeking his appearance before it on July 19. He, however, did not appear before the probe agency, saying he had to attend classes at a party-run institute in the state capital.

He had then termed the ED notice to him as a 'political move' by the BJP government at the Centre, alleging it was misusing all investigation agencies for its political gains.

The second notice seeking his appearance was sent by the ED last week.

Isaac had said before the last Assembly election, that the ED, the CAG and even the Income Tax Department was after KIIFB.

