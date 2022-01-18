Israel reduces quarantine for asymptomatic patients to keep economy going

-
Israel has shortened quarantine for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to ease the pressure on the economy, government officials has said.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horwitz decided to cut the mandatory isolation period for asymptomatic patients from seven to five days, the PM's office and health ministry said in separate statements, Xinhua news agency reported.
The decision will take effect starting from Wednesday, said the statements.
"Israel is now facing the highest morbidity of the Omicron wave," Bennett said, warning the pandemic is "placing heavy pressure on the economy."
The Prime Minister added that the shortened isolation will "enable us to continue safeguarding public health and to keep the economy going at the same time."
It is the second time the Israeli government decided to reduce the quarantine time, which had been cut from 10 days to seven last week.
