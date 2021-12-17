ISRO developing SSLV with pvt participation, to be launched in Q1 of 2022

-
ALSO READ
As Covid restrictions ease, Isro puts in place aggressive launch timelines
CBI team arrives in Kerala to begin fresh probe in ISRO spy case
Isro swinging back to action; may launch geo imaging satellite on August 12
ISRO's GSLV fails to place earth observation satellite into orbit
India to revise FDI policy for space sector, says Isro chief Sivan
-
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is developing a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) with private participation and it will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Jitendra Singh informed that the SSLV will provide a payload capability of 500 kg to a 500 km planar orbit.
The Minister said that the development of SSLV is in the final stages and the first developmental flight of SSLV is targeted during the first quarter of 2022.
He said the government has sanctioned a total cost of Rs169 Crores for the development project including the development and qualification of the vehicle systems and the flight demonstration through three development flights (SSLV-D1, SSLV-D2 and SSLV-D3).
"The hardware and structures for the SSLV development project including the solid motor cases, nozzle sub-systems, mandrels for the casting of solid motors, inter-stage structures, actuator motors and fixtures will be realized through private industry," Singh said.
The development of SSLV has been primarily envisaged to realize a cost-effective launch vehicle with high launch frequency and quick turnaround capability in order to cater to the growing opportunity in the global launch services market for small satellites.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU