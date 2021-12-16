SC directs air quality panel to find permanent solution for Delhi pollution

-
The Supreme Court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday to invite suggestions of the public and experts about a permanent solution to the problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of a report filed by the commission which informed it that a decision to lift the ban on certain industries has been taken.
"The committee's report states measures that have been taken. So far as construction activities have been taken it's been stated that a decision will be taken tomorrow. We will list the matter in the first week of February. Meanwhile, we direct the commission to invite suggestions of the general public and experts about a permanent solution to the pollution," the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.
