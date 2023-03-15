JUST IN
Bar council allows foreign lawyers, legal firms to practice in India
Indian NGOs received Rs 2,430.80 cr in foreign funding in 3 years
M3M buys land in Noida for Rs 250 cr to develop commercial project
How new semiconductor fabrication chip will power India towards growth
It is time India took lead in 'one earth, one health' vision: Mandaviya
FCRA licence of 1,827 NGOs cancelled in last 5 years: Nityanand Rai
84,866 posts lying vacant in 6 Central Armed Police Forces: Government
Woman accompanying man does not imply sexual relations, says Delhi HC
Only 22% of candidates trained under PMKVY found a job, shows data
Puducherry declares school holiday from March 16 to 26 over H3N2 flu scare
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rules to regulate e-pharmacies need some more time: Centre to Delhi HC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ISRO set to launch 36 low earth orbit satellites for OneWeb on March 26

The private satellite communications company has India's Bharti Enterprises as a major investor and shareholder

Topics
ISRO | Satellite | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ISRO
ISRO

ISRO is all set to launch 36 low earth orbit satellites for UK-based OneWeb later this month that will complete its first-generation constellation for providing internet through space across the world.

"Exciting news from India as we confirm the encapsulation of our 36 satellites ahead of OneWebLaunch18; our final launch which will complete our Gen 1 constellation," OneWeb said on Twitter.

"Target date is March 26th Go OneWeb," Massimiliano Ladovaz, Chief Technology Officer of OneWeb, tweeted.

The private satellite communications company has India's Bharti Enterprises as a major investor and shareholder.

The 36 satellites of OneWeb reached India on February 16 from the satellite manufacturing unit in Florida for integration with the Launch Vehicle Mark III.

In October last year, the ISRO successfully launched the first batch of 36 satellites by OneWeb from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking the entry of LVM-3 into the global commercial launch service market.

NewSpace India, a central public sector enterprise under the department of space, had earlier signed two launch service contracts with the London-headquartered Network Access Associated Limited that runs OneWeb.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ISRO

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 21:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.