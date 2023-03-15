JUST IN
M3M buys land in Noida for Rs 250 cr to develop commercial project
How new semiconductor fabrication chip will power India towards growth
It is time India took lead in 'one earth, one health' vision: Mandaviya
FCRA licence of 1,827 NGOs cancelled in last 5 years: Nityanand Rai
84,866 posts lying vacant in 6 Central Armed Police Forces: Government
Woman accompanying man does not imply sexual relations, says Delhi HC
Only 22% of candidates trained under PMKVY found a job, shows data
Puducherry declares school holiday from March 16 to 26 over H3N2 flu scare
Canada to deport 700 Indian students as visa documents found to be fake
Actor Sameer Khakhar who played role of Khopdi in 'Nukkad', dies at 71
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India using SWIFT payment system to settle dollar trade with Russia: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian NGOs received Rs 2,430.80 cr in foreign funding in 3 years

An amount of Rs 905.50 crore in foreign funding has been received by NGOs in 2021-22, Rs 798.18 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 727.16 crore in 2019-20, he said in a written reply

Topics
Indian NGOs | NGOs | foreign funding

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NGOs, civil society, human rights, awareness, campaigns, women, self-help groups, organisations, relief work
Representative Image

A total of Rs 2,430.84 crore in foreign funding has been received by Indian NGOs in the last three years, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

An amount of Rs 905.50 crore in foreign funding has been received by NGOs in 2021-22, Rs 798.18 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 727.16 crore in 2019-20, he said in a written reply.

The minister said as on March 10, 2023, the FCRA registration certificate of 16,383 NGOs is valid, out of which 14,966 NGOs have submitted mandatory annual returns for the financial year 2021-22 under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

He said some complaints had been received in the past regarding misutilisation or diversion of foreign contributions by the FCRA registered associations and such complaints are dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Act and rules.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian NGOs

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 18:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.