IT dept raids entities linked to Chinese mobilephone manufacturers: Report

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted multiple searches in various states against entities engaged with Chinese mobilephone manufacturers on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

The raids are being carried out at premises located in the capital region and some states in the south, they said.

Some vendors and distribution partners of these firms are being searched and more details are awaited, the sources said.

