Winter session: LS likely to adjourn sine die ahead of schedule today

Amid speculation that is likely to adjourn sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule, no legislative business is listed in the for the day.

Report of the committee of absence of members will be tabled in the Lower House. The List of Business says, "Speaker Om Birla is to take the pleasure of the House regarding recommendations contained in the sixth report of the 'Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House, presented on December 21."

Ramesh Bidhuri and Dilip Saikia are to present the ninth report of the standing committee on petroleum and natural gas on the recommendations on the subject 'Review of Progress in Production of Non-Conventional Fuels with Specific Reference to Bio-Fuels'

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi will make a statement correcting the reply to 'unstarred question No. 1663 given on December 8 by Rajesh Verma regarding Auction of Coal Mines'.

Anubhav Mohanty is to call the attention of the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports on the subject 'Khelo India Scheme and sports infrastructure'.

Under rule 193, Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress Saugata Roy are to raise the discussion on price rise. Further discussion in the will take place on climate change which was raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi last week under rule 193.

secretary general will report a message from the Rajya Sabha that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed by the Upper House. Several other ministers will also lay papers related to their ministries.

The Winter Session of started on November 29,

