Winter session: LS likely to adjourn sine die ahead of schedule today

-
ALSO READ
Oppn should apologise to nation for their behaviour in Parliament: Govt
Great to see sports other than cricket getting recognition: Boxer Bidhuri
Lok Sabha adjourns sine die two days ahead of scheduled date
Delhi Assembly passes resolution against Asthana's appointment
Govt convenes all-party meet ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament
-
Amid speculation that Parliament is likely to adjourn sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule, no legislative business is listed in the Lok Sabha for the day.
Report of the committee of absence of members will be tabled in the Lower House. The List of Business says, "Speaker Om Birla is to take the pleasure of the House regarding recommendations contained in the sixth report of the 'Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House, presented on December 21."
Ramesh Bidhuri and Dilip Saikia are to present the ninth report of the standing committee on petroleum and natural gas on the recommendations on the subject 'Review of Progress in Production of Non-Conventional Fuels with Specific Reference to Bio-Fuels'
Coal minister Pralhad Joshi will make a statement correcting the reply to 'unstarred question No. 1663 given on December 8 by Rajesh Verma regarding Auction of Coal Mines'.
Anubhav Mohanty is to call the attention of the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports on the subject 'Khelo India Scheme and sports infrastructure'.
Under rule 193, Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress Saugata Roy are to raise the discussion on price rise. Further discussion in the Lok Sabha will take place on climate change which was raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi last week under rule 193.
Lok Sabha secretary general will report a message from the Rajya Sabha that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed by the Upper House. Several other ministers will also lay papers related to their ministries.
The Winter Session of Parliament started on November 29,
--IANS
ssb/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU