It's time to take Pak-occupied Kashmir back: Congress leader Harish Rawat

In a befitting reply to Pakistan's new Army Chief Asim Munir's statement on Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leader on Sunday said that this is the time to take PoK back.

Rawat said that currently Pakistan is in a weak condition and this is the time when we can take PoK from Pakistan.

said, "It is our responsibility to free PoK, from the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We passed a resolution in the Parliament during the government. Now, the Modi government should add this too in its agenda. At this time Pakistan is in a weak condition, this is the time when we can take PoK from Pakistan."

Referring to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, COAS General Syed Asim Munir within a week of his appointment said that if his country is attacked, the establishment will defend its "motherland" and will also fight back against to the enemy.

"Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland but, to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us," the press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted him as saying.

"Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with the full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation," Pak Army Chief said.

Earlier on October 28, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would return their land and homes.

