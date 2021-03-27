Its ideological crisis for CPI-M and Congress: BJP President Nadda

-
Upping the ante against the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front coalition on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda, who reached here for election campaign, said it's ideological crisis for both the parties as in West Bengal, they are hand in glove while in Kerala they are fighting one another.
"The objective of both the parties is to oppose the BJP," he said while addressing an election meeting at Dharmadom Assembly in Kannur district, the home turf of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
From Kannur, Nadda will go to Thrissur and Idukki before leaving for Tamil Nadu.
The BJP has fielded former state president C K Padmanabham from Dharmadom, the sitting seat of Vijayan who won the seat with a margin of 37,905 votes in the 2016 polls.
"Its musical chair in Kerala, where these two parties come to power alternatively. Both are symbols of corruption. During the Congress-led UDF's tenure it was Saritha Nair's solar scam and now it's the gold and dollar smuggling case of Swapna Suresh," said Nadda.
"When the gold smuggling case unearthed, Vijayan demanded for a probe by national agencies but he opposed when it reached his office. Both the political fronts are immersed in corruption," he added.
In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, the BJP has just one seat.
--IANS
sg/rt
