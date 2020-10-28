Bihar polls: Nadda asks voters to take part in grand festival of democracy

-
As polling began for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday appealed to voters to participate in this grand festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
In a tweet before start of the polling, he said the right to cast vote is the biggest strength of democracy.
"First phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is being held today. I appeal to people to take part in the grand festival of democracy while keeping COVID related precautions in mind," Nadda said.
The polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7.
Voting for 71 seats is being held on Wednesday.
The ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance is contesting elections together and both parties also have tied up with VIP and HAM respectively by giving seats from their quota.
