Ivermectin's efficacy against Covid proven in other nations: Goa govt to HC

-
ALSO READ
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
WHO warns against use of ivermectin to treat coronavirus infections
Regular ivermectin use may cut risk of contracting Covid-19, claims study
Covid-19: Uttarakhand to distribute Ivermectin tablets to all residents
Bombay HC to hear appeal against Tejpal's acquittal in rape case on May 27
-
The Goa government on Friday
defended before the Bombay High Court its controversial decision to distribute Ivermectin tablets as preventive medicine against COVID-19.
The tablets have been proven effective in studies conducted in many countries, it claimed.
The state government earlier this month decided to distribute these tablets, used to treat parasitic infections, to all adult residents as preventive drug or treatment against COVID-19.
Joint Secretary (Health) Vikas Gaunekar said in an affidavit that "various studies conducted in different countries have shown that the medicine has a positive effect on prevention and treatment/cure of patients."
The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court is hearing petitions regarding the state's response to the pandemic. One of the petitioners raised the issue of Ivermectin, saying that the WHO had not approved its use.
Justice S C Gupta heard the arguments on Friday.
The affidavit further said that studies and reports endorsing Ivermectin are available on the website ivmmeta.com.
Some reports say that the World Health Organisation's analysis was flawed, and the mortality rate was much low in the patients who were given the tablets for early treatment or prophylaxis (preventive treatment), the affidavit claimed.
The issue was discussed by the State Expert Committee for Covid, comprising senior doctors from government and private hospitals, on May 13, the government told the court.
It recommended the use of tablets once a day for five days, the government said.
But pregnant/lactating women as well as those having allergy or liver or kidney ailments "are advised to consult a doctor before taking the medicine," the affidavit added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU