JUST IN
J&K avalanche: Army evacuates stranded workers from Zojila tunnel project
PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on Monday, Police issues traffic advisory
Deeply grieved on hearing about air crash in Nepal's Pokhara: S Jaishankar
Indian naval ship INS Delhi arrives in Sri Lanka's port city of Trincomalee
'Indian Army synonymous with valour and courage', says Amit Shah
Cold northeasterly winds blow towards northern plains, temp dip expected
India to become global knowledge superpower: MoS Education Subhash Sarkar
IndiGo flight lands in Indore due to medical emergency, passenger dies
5.79 mn Unique Disability ID cards issued across country: Virendra Kumar
Ensure resumption of flights at Adampur airport by March end: Punjab CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
WHO issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines; here's all you need to know
icon-arrow-left
Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP stage 3 lifted in Delhi as AQI improves
Business Standard

J&K avalanche: Army evacuates stranded workers from Zojila tunnel project

The Army pressed into effect avalanche rescue equipment and rescue dogs

Topics
Avalanche | Indian Army | Zojila tunnel

ANI  General News 

Avalanche
Photo: Shutterstock

The Indian Army rescued and evacuated 172 workers stranded in an avalanche at the Zojila Tunnel construction site on Saturday.

According to an Army statement, in a major avalanche near Sarbal Nilagrar, workers of the construction company got stuck.

The rescue teams of the Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police swung into action and after hours of gruelling effort finally all 172 workers were brought to safety.

This incident happened on January 12 in which three workers lost their lives, said Army.

The Army pressed into effect avalanche rescue equipment and rescue dogs.

A low-intensity avalanche struck the Sarbal area in the Ganderbal district of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday.

"A low-intensity avalanche hit Sarbal area where the Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) workshop was being held," officials said.

As reported by company officials everyone is safe. No loss of life or property is reported, they said, while adding that police and SDRF teams have been deployed and are monitoring the situation.

On Thursday, an avalanche struck Baltal along the Zojila pass in the Sonamarg area of Jammu & Kashmir.

Authorities on Saturday issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for the Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Avalanche warnings have been issued for 12 districts, including Kupwara which witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall a day before.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Avalanche

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 18:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.