Nepal's Pokhara airport inaugurated 2 weeks ago, built with Chinese support
Business Standard

Indian naval ship INS Delhi arrives in Sri Lanka's port city of Trincomalee

The INS Delhi is 163.2 metre-long, and is the lead ship of her class of guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy

Topics
Naval exercise | Indian Navy | sri lanka

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

The Sri Lankan Navy welcomed the Indian naval ship INS Delhi, which arrived in the north-eastern port city of Trincomalee on Sunday, with 390 crew members on board on a two-day official visit.

The INS Delhi is 163.2 metre-long, and is the lead ship of her class of guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy.

It comes days ahead of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to the island nation, scheduled between January 19 to 20.

During the ship's two-day stay, the crew will participate in numerous programmes organised by the Sri Lanka Navy, with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between the navies of both the countries.

Such naval exercises enable both countries to overcome common maritime challenges, through enhanced cooperation.

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 17:10 IST

