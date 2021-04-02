J-K: Encounter underway in Pulwama's Kakapora, three terrorists trapped

-
Three terrorists have been trapped by the security forces at the site of the encounter which is currently underway in the Kakapora area in Pulwama district, police said on Friday.
"#Encounter has started at Kakapora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police earlier in a tweet.
On Thursday, a house guard of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan was killed after his residence was attacked by terrorists in Srinagar's Nowgam.
"One sentry Rameez Ahmad, critically injured in the attack succumbed to his injuries," the police had said.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the terror attack at the residential guard of Khan was carried out by a group of four terrorists and on the analysis of CCTV footage, it came to fore that a burqa-clad terrorist in a woman's voice asked the sentry on duty to open the door. The moment the sentry opened the door, two other terrorists started firing indiscriminately at him while the third terrorist snatched his rifle.
It also indicated that the terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were involved in the attack. Two local terrorists identified as Shahid Khursheed Dar, resident of Methan Chanapora and Ubaid Shafi Dar, resident of Firdousabad Batamaloo were part of the group.
