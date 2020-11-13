J&K govt extends 2G mobile internet service in 18 districts till Nov 26

-
ALSO READ
2G internet services extended till Nov 12 in J-K, high-speed data at places
MHA to SC: No 4G internet in J&K; will review situation after 2 months
Internet services across Jammu & Kashmir restricted to 2G till June 17
Jammu and Kashmir reports 697 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally now at 86,754
Dialogue with people will start soon, there should be peace in JK: LG Sinha
-
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered continuance of 2G mobile data services in 18 of the 20 districts of the Union Territory till November 26 citing apprehension about misuse of high-speed Internet to disrupt the district development council and panchayat polls.
Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra issued an order on Thursday night and said high-speed data services will continue only in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts, while elsewhere Internet speed will be restricted to 2G only.
Postpaid SIM-card holders shall be provided Internet access. However, the same facility shall not be made available on prepaid SIM cards unless verified according to norms applicable for postpaid connections, the order issued by the home department said.
Fixed-line Internet connectivity with mac-binding shall be available, it added.
The order stated that these directions shall be effective immediately and remain in force up to November 26.
Kabra said that terrorists and separatists will make all efforts to disrupt democratic process with regard to the polls of 280 constituencies of DDC polls and 13400 panchayat and urban local body vacancies. Such unlawful acts rely on high speed internet for disruption, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU