Covid-19: Jammu and Kashmir govt orders closure of schools till April 18

In order to check the spread of Covid-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Sunday ordered that all schools in the union territory will remain closed for another week.

An order issued by the government said that after taking an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the state executive committee has decided that all schools in the union territory shall remain closed till April 18.

Sunday's order pertains to classes 9 to 12 since classes up to 9th standard have already been closed upto April 18.

There has been an alarming increase in the number of daily reported cases in J&K.

On Saturday, a record number of 1005 new cases came to light while 6 patients suffering from COVID-19 succumbed to the virus.

