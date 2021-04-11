Covid-19: Jammu and Kashmir govt orders closure of schools till April 18

-
ALSO READ
Severe Covid, secondary blood infections may lead to worse outcomes: Study
Right to sell property rests with people of J&K, says Jitendra Singh
AIFF moves SC, seeks extension of existing Executive Committee's term
Ravi Shankar Prasad to inaugurate global virtual conference on law schools
Press Association condemns sealing of newspaper office in Srinagar
-
In order to check the spread of Covid-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Sunday ordered that all schools in the union territory will remain closed for another week.
An order issued by the government said that after taking an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the state executive committee has decided that all schools in the union territory shall remain closed till April 18.
Sunday's order pertains to classes 9 to 12 since classes up to 9th standard have already been closed upto April 18.
There has been an alarming increase in the number of daily reported cases in J&K.
On Saturday, a record number of 1005 new cases came to light while 6 patients suffering from COVID-19 succumbed to the virus.
--IANS
sq/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU