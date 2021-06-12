J&K govt suspends 13 officers for unauthorised withdrawal of funds

-
The Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended 13 officers for unauthorised withdrawal of developmental funds.
An order issued on Friday evening by the principal secretary rural development department said that these officers had withdrawn funds from e-FMS (Electronic Financial Management System) accounts without any authorisation.
The suspended officers include two Assistant Commissioners Development (ACDs) and eight Block Development Officers (BDOs) belonging to the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS).
The order said till an enquiry is held into the misdoings, the suspended officers will remain attached with the office of the director rural development department.
Unauthorised withdrawal of funds by these officers has been reported from various block development offices in Baramulla and Anantnag districts of the Kashmir division.
