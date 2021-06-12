J&K govt suspends 13 officers for unauthorised withdrawal of funds

The government has suspended 13 officers for unauthorised withdrawal of developmental

An order issued on Friday evening by the principal secretary rural development department said that these officers had withdrawn from e-FMS (Electronic Financial Management System) accounts without any authorisation.

The suspended officers include two Assistant Commissioners Development (ACDs) and eight Block Development Officers (BDOs) belonging to the Administrative Service (KAS).

The order said till an enquiry is held into the misdoings, the suspended officers will remain attached with the office of the director rural development department.

Unauthorised withdrawal of by these officers has been reported from various block development offices in Baramulla and Anantnag districts of the division.

--IANS

