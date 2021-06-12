PM Modi to attend outreach sessions of UK-hosted G7 virtual summit today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the outreach sessions of the UK-hosted G7 virtual summit in Cornwall in the United Kingdom.
As per officials, Prime Minister Modi will take part in G7 outreach sessions on June 12 and 13 in a virtual format.
The UK holds the presidency of G7 and has invited India, Australia, South Africa and South Korea to the upcoming summit.
Last month, Prime Minister Modi called off his visit to the UK for an in-person visit to Britain to attend the summit due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.
The Group of Seven (G7) summit began formally on Friday as the leaders of the world's most advanced economies gathered on the Cornish coast for the first time since the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The theme for this year's G7 summit is 'Build Back Better' and the UK has outlined four priority areas for its presidency - leading the global recovery from coronavirus while strengthening resilience against future pandemics, promoting future prosperity by championing free and fair trade, tackling climate change and preserving the planet's biodiversity and championing shared values and open societies.
This is the second time that the Indian Prime Minister will be participating in the G7 meet.
India had been invited by the G7 French presidency in 2019 to the summit as a goodwill partner and the PM participated in these sessions on climate, biodiversity on oceans as well as on digital transformation.
