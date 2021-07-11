J-K have separate issues:Abdullah on party's proposal of delimitation panel

-
ALSO READ
NC chief Farooq Abdullah begins internal deliberations over Centre's invite
Upon return from Delhi, Farooq Abdullah says 'level of mistrust' in J&K
J-K LG Sinha visits hospital to enquire about Farooq Abdullah's health
Delimitation, holding of polls needed for restoring J&K statehood: Shah
Suppression in J&K must end to make PM's dialogue process credible: Mufti
-
Amid criticism that National Conference's proposal to the Delimitation Commission in Jammu echoed BJP's demands, party president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the issues in the two regions of the union territory were different from each other.
Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to his mother Begam Akbar Jehan at her mausoleum on the occasion of her 21st death anniversary, Abdullah said the different issues projected by the party's Jammu unit should not worry the people.
Jammu has separate issues, while Kashmir has separate issues. Why are you worried? the NC president told reporters when asked about the criticism by some quarters that the party's proposal to the commission in Jammu echoed the BJP demands in framing a new criterion to delimit constituencies.
In a reply to a question over the situation in Afghanistan and whether it would have any effect on Kashmir, Abdullah said he prays to God to bring peace to that country.
Afghanistan is a separate country. May God bring peace there and do whatever is right for the people there. I cannot say anything more than this because I have no relation with Afghanistan, he said.
Earlier, Abdullah along with his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah and other senior leaders of the party paid floral tributes at the mausoleum of Begam Akbar Jehan -- wife of NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. The NC leaders also offered special prayers there.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU