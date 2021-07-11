Ravi Shankar Prasad, Javadekar may receive organisational responsibility

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Former Union Ministers and may soon receive senior organisational positions in the

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is soon likely to announce new positions for the senior former Union Ministers and Prakash Javadekar, sources said.

These leaders may get General Secretary or Vice President position in the party, sources told ANI.

Also, major responsibilities will be given to them for the upcoming Assembly poll pound states. President JP Nadda will soon make an announcement regarding the same, sources added.

Nadda on Sunday called for a meeting of Secretaries at headquarters in the capital at 3 pm. According to sources, the upcoming Assembly polls strategy is expected to be part of the agenda of the meeting

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.

and were among the 12 Union Ministers who had resigned from their posts of Council of Ministers ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on July 7.

