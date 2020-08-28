JUST IN
J-K: IAF helicopter rescues 7 people after they got stranded in Kathua

An Indian Air Force helicopter of MI 17 Helicopter unit at Jammu was immediately pressed into service to rescue the villagers

Indian Air Force MI-17 v5 aircraft. (Photo: Twitter/@PTI_News)
The helicopter captained by Wg Cdr Mukul Khare and Sqn Ldr Vinay Padaki reached over the rescue spot.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Thursday rescued 7 people, 34 hours after they got stranded between two streams of Ujh river in Kathua district.

"In a swift daring rescue ops by #Jammu based MI-17 heptr & #Garud Commandoes @IAF_MCC today evng amid incessant rains rescued 7 pers incl 3 women & 3 children stranded on a marooned island inside overflowing river #Ujh south of Dhaloti, #Kathua," PRO Defence Jammu said in a tweet.

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 07:40 IST

