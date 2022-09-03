J&K L-G Manoj Sinha lays foundation for 14 projects of Jammu Smart City

-
ALSO READ
Hizbul chief's son, wife of 'Bitta Karate' among 4 sacked by JK admin
Shah reviews BJP's preparations for Jammu-Kashmir poll in a party meeting
Hybrid terrorist, one helper arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
Militants attacking civilians in desperation to provoke forces: Manoj Sinha
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic due to landslides, bad weather
-
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation for 14 projects of Jammu Smart City worth Rs 113 crore.
Sinha said these projects will facilitate smart living by improving the quality of life, better public services, opportunities for local economic development and easier accessibility for everyone.
Observing that the global framework of smart cities has undergone a paradigm shift in the last two-three years and eco-cities have been envisaged to make the urban infrastructure sustainable, Sinha said that Jammu Smart City projects have ensured that maximum green space is provided to the citizens.
"Our aim is to transform Jammu as an eco-city for sustainable economic activities and to also nurture ecological assets. Six projects have been initiated to harness the benefit of rich ecology, enhance the well-being of citizens and resource efficiency by appropriate strategic approach," the L-G said.
Sinha also impressed upon multi-stakeholders' contribution and people's participation to make the UT's cities and towns resilient, competitive, and dynamic with strong social infrastructure to tackle the challenges of growing urbanisation.
The projects inaugurated by Sinha included Illumination of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex at a cost of Rs 3.32 crore; digital ad panels at multiple locations across Jammu City costing Rs 3.48 crore; and static ad panels at multiple locations across Jammu City worth Rs 4.95 crore.
Projects for which foundation stones were laid included complete street development from Mubarak Mandi to Raghunath Bazar via Pucca Danga, Moti Bazar, etc. (5.50 km heritage trail) at a cost of Rs 16.18 crore; Canal Road-Talab Tillo complete street development at a cost of Rs 20.21 crore; Blue Green project for Ranbir Canal from BSF Paloura to Pawan Ice Cream (Phase I and II) worth Rs 20.17 crore, and Blue Green project for Tawi Canal Zone 1, from Gorkha Nagar to Railway Station at a cost of Rs 17.83 crore, among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 08:34 IST