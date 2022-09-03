Live news updates: Ex-Lanka Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns from Thailand

Live news updates: Beleaguered former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned from Thailand on Friday midnight. Rajapaksa, 73, returned to Katunayake International Airport on a Singapore airlines SQ-468 flight and a number of Ministers of the present government and politicians from his party, Sri Lankan Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) welcomed him inside the airport. The former President has reportedly gone to a state bungalow prepared for him in the heart of Colombo.



Delhi Chief Minister on Friday made five "key promises" to farmers in Gujarat while addressing a rally at Dwarka town in the state's Saurashtra region. He said if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power, his government will procure wheat, rice, cotton, groundnut etc. at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The other promises include waiving farm loans, re-conducting the survey of agricultural land earlier conducted by the BJP government which will be scrapped and re-survey will be hold. The leader has promised to give power supply during day time for 12 continuous hours apart from giving assistance -- if crop fails -- Rs 20,000 per acre.

The on Friday granted interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad, who was arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to frame high-ranking officials, including then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2002 riots cases in the state. A bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that since the essential custodial interrogation is complete, the matter of interim bail should have been heard, and noted that her bail plea is still pending before the Gujarat High Court.