J&K: L-G visits Nunwan camp to oversee efforts of Amarnath Yatra resumption

-
ALSO READ
Home Secy reviews Amarnath Yatra security, next assessment by HM soon
LG Manoj Sinha launches online portal for heli services to Amarnath cave
Amarnath Yatra: Over 40,000 pilgrims visit holy cave shrine so far; 5 dead
J&K Lt Gov reviews security arrangements, preparations for Amarnath Yatra
Cross-border tunnel found in J&K, plan to hamper Amarnath Yatra foiled: BSF
-
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam to oversee efforts for the resumption of Amarnath yatra which has been suspended in the aftermath of the flash floods on July 8, officials said.
A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine on Friday afternoon has led to the death of least 16 people. Around 40 people are still missing.
Sinha will camp overnight at Nunwan to oversee rescue and relief operations and efforts being made to resume the yatra as soon as possible, an official spokesperson said.
Sinha also interacted with yatris staying there and reviewed arrangements at healthcare facilities and 'langars', the official added.
Interacting with the pilgrims, Sinha observed that providing better facilities to them is the government's top priority.
He said dedicated measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.
The Lt Governor lauded the efforts and swift action of the Army, CAPFs, NDRF and civil administration during the rescue and relief operation for saving the precious lives.
Earlier, during the meeting with officials at the Nunwan Base camp, Sinha was briefed about the rescue and relief operations, debris clearance, deployment of machinery and manpower, camp-wise breakdown of pilgrims, besides arrangements and efforts put in to facilitate the pilgrims, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU