J&K: L-G visits Nunwan camp to oversee efforts of Amarnath Yatra resumption

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam to oversee efforts for the resumption of which has been suspended in the aftermath of the flash floods on July 8, officials said.

A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine on Friday afternoon has led to the death of least 16 people. Around 40 people are still missing.

Sinha will camp overnight at Nunwan to oversee rescue and relief operations and efforts being made to resume the yatra as soon as possible, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha also interacted with yatris staying there and reviewed arrangements at healthcare facilities and 'langars', the official added.

Interacting with the pilgrims, Sinha observed that providing better facilities to them is the government's top priority.

He said dedicated measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

The Lt Governor lauded the efforts and swift action of the Army, CAPFs, NDRF and civil administration during the rescue and relief operation for saving the precious lives.

Earlier, during the meeting with officials at the Nunwan Base camp, Sinha was briefed about the rescue and relief operations, debris clearance, deployment of machinery and manpower, camp-wise breakdown of pilgrims, besides arrangements and efforts put in to facilitate the pilgrims, the official added.

