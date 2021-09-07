J&K: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest

-
ALSO READ
Google asked to preserve data of Parra's emails to Pak terror groups:Police
Suppression in J&K must end to make PM's dialogue process credible: Mufti
Will press for restoration of J-K's special status at PM's meeting: Mufti
Even Ambedkar would have been slandered as pro-Pakistan by BJP: Mufti
Brotherhood, communal harmony being sought to be finished: Mehbooba
-
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed that she has been placed under house arrest, and said the move has exposed the government's claims of normalcy.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also posted on Twitter pictures of a security force vehicle blocking the main gate of her Gupkar residence here.
"Ive (I have) been placed under house arrest today because according to admin(istration) the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy," she tweeted.
She also hit out at the Centre alleging that while the Government of India was expressing concern for the rights of people in Afghanistan, the same were denied to Kashmiris.
"GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris," the PDP leader charged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU