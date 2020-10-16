JUST IN
Jammu and Kashmir reports 697 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally now at 86,754

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 697 fresh cases, while eight deaths took place in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 86,754 and death toll to 1,366, officials said

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 697fresh cases, while eight deaths took place in the last 24 hours, takingthe number of cases to 86,754 and death toll to 1,366, officials said.

While 385 new cases were reported from Kashmir, 312 new cases surfaced in Jammu, the officials said.

At 155, Srinagar reported the highest number of new cases, followed by 121 in Jammu, they said.

There are 8,909 active coronavirus cases,while 76,479 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, eight deaths took place in the last 24 hours in the union territory -- five inJammu region and three in the valley,the officials said.

First Published: Fri, October 16 2020. 20:46 IST

