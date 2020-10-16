Ladakh records another coronavirus-linked fatality, 89 fresh cases

-
One more novel coronavirus patient died in the Union Territory of Ladakh, raising the related toll to 65 while 89 fresh cases brought the infection count to 5,393, an official bulletin said on Friday.
The new fatality was registered in Leh district, the bulletin said.
Of the total deaths linked to the infection, 27 are from Leh district and 38 from Kargil district, the bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services said.
Forty-nine more patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 4,254 in the Union Territory.
According to the bulletin, the active COVID-19 case count stands at 1,018 in the UT -- 821 in Leh district and 197 in Kargil district.
Thirty-four more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection in Leh while the number stood at 15 in Kargil, according to the bulletin.
