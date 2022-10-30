JUST IN
CJI Lalit restored public confidence in judicial system: CM Mamata
Mangaluru airport enables unidirectional flow of traffic for departures
Road bypass, tunnel project in MP's 'white tiger' region to open in Nov
Resolving social media grievances a tough job for GACs, warn policy experts
Mann Ki Baat: PM hails Indian space sector, extends Chhath Puja greetings
World Thrift Day 2022: 5 simple ways you can adopt to become a better saver
New research centre at IIT Roorkee for futuristic defence tech requirements
PM Modi speaks to Qatar's Amir to celebrate 50 yrs of diplomatic ties
Rahul Gandhi hopes Twitter will act against hate speech, congratulates Musk
Bharat Jodo Yatra lead by Rahul Gandhi enters 4th day in Telangana
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Tripura CM thanks PM for highlighting bio-village project in Maan Ki Baat
Business Standard

J-K: Security forces launch search operation over suspected drone movement

Police and security forces launched a search operation in areas along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Terrorism

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

J&K encounter
Representative Image

Police and security forces launched a search operation in areas along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district after some villagers informed them about a suspected drone movement, officials said on Sunday.

The search operation by the Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group along with the police was launched in Pullian, Nursery and Checkdayala belt on Saturday night, they said.

A fresh search was held on Sunday, a police officer said.

He said terrorists have been using drones to ferry weapons, explosive material and narcotics into the Indian side from across the border, but forces are alert to foil such designs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 17:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.