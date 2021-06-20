Jabs for students going abroad, Olympics-bound sportspersons from June 22

-
: Karnataka Deputy Chief
Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said vaccination for students, those going abroad for studies or work, and sportspersons bound for Tokyo Olympics would start here from June 22 at the city's central college premises.
East zone Health Officer has been identified as the competent authority within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits and the second dose of the vaccine for the above groups would be given to those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first dose, Narayan said.
The competent authority is entrusted to verify the documents of those who come to get the jab, and also examine the information received from the beneficiaries in the self- declaration certificate form, Annexure-4, and issue the validation letters, the Deputy Chief Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a release.
The validation certificate needs to be uploaded onto the CoWin portal to get vaccinated.
The Deputy Chief Minister, who also heads the State's COVID-19 task force, said the beneficiaries who had not provided their passport number while receiving the first dose of vaccination should submit vaccination declaration through Annexure- 5 to get inoculated with the second dose.
This is the second such drive being arranged for the students and workers going abroad.
Earlier, when the first drive was conducted at the same venue during the first week of June, around 1,500 people got the jab.
