JUST IN
Jailed Sena MP Raut seeks bail from special court in money laundering case
India will have new data laws in next 3-4 months: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Dellhi: I-T Dept conducts survey on Centre for Policy Research
Former president Kovind given 'Z plus' security cover by Centre
ITC to pursue 'asset-right' strategy for its hotel business: Chairman
Cabinet approves Kochi Metro Rail project's 2nd phase, to cost Rs 1,957 cr
Cabinet approves Rs 27k-cr scheme for setting up over 14k PM-SHRI schools
Ex-NSE MD Ravi Narain sent to 2-day ED custody in money laundering case
India in better position to tackle growth, inflation challenges: CII Prez
India keen to strengthen partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects: PM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India will have new data laws in next 3-4 months: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Business Standard

Jailed Sena MP Raut seeks bail from special court in money laundering case

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, arrested last month in a money laundering case linked to a housing project in Mumbai, moved a bail application before a special court here

Topics
Shiv Sena | Sanjay Raut | money laundering case

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, arrested last month in a money laundering case linked to a housing project in Mumbai, on Wednesday moved a bail application before a special court here.

His bail plea is likely to come up for hearing before judge MG Deshpande, presiding over the special PMLA court, on Thursday. Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in early August under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for his alleged role in financial irregularities related to the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenements) in suburban Goregaon. The Shiv Sena politician is currently in jail under judicial custody. The Rajya Sabha member was found to be alleged beneficiary of more than Rs 2 crore of the proceeds of crime, the ED has claimed. Further, the central probe agency has claimed documents seized during its probe showed the purchase of properties at Alibaug, a coastal town in neighbouring Raigad district, by Raut involved substantial cash transactions. Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and dubbed the ED case against him as "false".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Shiv Sena

First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 17:51 IST

`
.