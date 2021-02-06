Jaipur Literature Festival to be held virtually from February 19 to 28

-
ALSO READ
A troll in so many words
Jaipur Metro services likely to resume from third week of September
Revenue dept official held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Jaipur
Counting underway for six Rajasthan civic body elections held in 2 phases
Cannes Film Festival, cancelled in 2020, postponed to July amid Covid-19
-
The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will be held virtually from February 19 to 28, its organisers announced on Saturday.
The literary extravaganza brings together a feast of transformational perspectives and literary thought in its remarkable line-up featuring some of the world's greatest writers, thinkers and speakers, they said.
Celebrated author and poet Mark Haddon, famous for his global bestseller 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time', will talk about the inspiration that guides his pen.
The festival will also see acclaimed and popular writer Philip Pullman talking about his vision of alternative reality. At another session featuring two disquieting novels, writers Deepa Anappara and Annie Zaidi will examine inequity and alienation across Indian society, and speak about their writing process.
Ireland's greatest living novelist Colm Tibn will take the audience to the roots of his writing process and celebrated career at a session on his bestselling book 'The Master'.
The festival will also feature an exclusive conversation between celebrated actress Priyanka Chopra and well-known writer and columnist Shobhaa De, discussing Chopra's autobiography 'Unfinished'.
Author and JLF Co-director Namita Gokhale said, "It's been a joyous challenge to work on the programming for Jaipur Literature Festival 2021. We look at our transformative times and try to understand the future through the lens of the present and the past. Our hybrid digital outreach has opened up a new universe of possibilities."
Writer and JLF Co-director William Dalrymple said, "Our spectacular Jaipur 2021 programme is now online. I am bowled over by what we've managed to achieve despite the pandemic. This is one of our strongest line-ups yet and we still have some literary superstar surprises to reveal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU