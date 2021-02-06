Will ensure Cong remains in opposition, I'll continue to be CM: Yediyurappa

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute: Yediyurappa slams Thackeray
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa is stable, responding well to treatment: Report
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to pump Rs 39,300 cr to boost agri sector
Bengaluru Metro services to be restarted soon, says CM Yediyurappa
Yediyurappa likely to allocate portfolios to new ministers January 21
-
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hit out at former CM Siddaramaiah on the last day of the Assembly session on Saturday, saying that he will continue to be the Chief Minister and will ensure that Congress remains in the opposition.
He also said that he has faced hundreds of cases in the past but has always been proved to be honest.
"Siddaramaiah, you have told me 100 times that BS Yediyurappa will resign. I am clarifying it to you once again till PM Modi, Amit Shah and people of the state continue to shower their blessings on me, even though so many cases have been filed against me, I'll fight them. I'll continue to remain the CM," said Yediyurappa.
"I have fought them in the past as well. I'll come out of those cases and I've proved that I'm honest. I am assuring once again I will make sure that we will win more than 150 seats and you (Siddaramaiah) will sit in the opposition seat," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU