JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Air India Express flight skids off runway, breaks into two at Kozhikode
Business Standard

Jaishankar, counterparts from US, Brazil, Aus, Israel hold meet on Covid-19

"Continued our conversation on the Corona19 challenge. Always good to learn from each other," Jaishankar tweeted.

Topics
S Jaishankar | Coronavirus | External Affairs Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar
Jaishankar said he participated in the

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday took part in a virtual meet with his counterparts from the US, Brazil, Australia, Israel and South Korea, during which the challenge posed by Covid-19 spread was discussed.

Jaishankar said he participated in the "useful" meeting with Marise Payne (Australia's foreign minister), Kang Kyung-Wha (South Korean FM), Ernesto Araujo (Brazilian FM), Gabi Ashkenazi (Israeli FM), and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Continued our conversation on the Corona19 challenge. Always good to learn from each other," Jaishankar tweeted.

The meeting came a day after Jaishankar and Pompeo spoke over phone and discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation on issues of international concern, including efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 21:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU