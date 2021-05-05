Jaishankar discusses Indo-Pacific strategy at India-France-Australia meet

-
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) held discussions with his French and Australian counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Marise Payne, respectively and also discussed the Indo-Pacific strategic landscape.
"Substantive discussions with my colleagues FM @JY_LeDrian and FM @MarisePayne at the first India-France-Australia Trilateral Ministerial Dialogue. Thanked them both for their strong support in meeting the Covid challenge," tweeted Jaishankar.
"Discussed the Indo-Pacific strategic landscape and agreed on the importance of enhancing our cooperation," added Jaishankar.
These discussions took place at the first India-France-Australia Trilateral Ministerial Dialogue, held on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
Jaishankar is currently in the UK for the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting on the invitation of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
