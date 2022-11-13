JUST IN
Climate Change@ 2050: Why Mumbai may get that 'sinking feeling'
Business Standard

Jaishankar discusses Ukraine war, Indo-Pacific with Blinken in Cambodia

Press Trust of India  |  Phnom Penh 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday and discussed the Ukraine conflict, the strategic Indo-Pacific region and bilateral relations on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit here in the Cambodian capital.

Jaishankar is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit here.

A good meeting with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations, Jaishankar said in a tweet.

He also met UN chief Antnio Guterres at the end of the ASEAN gala dinner on Saturday.

Jaishankar held also talks with his counterpart from Thailand Don Pramudwinai.

Always nice to catch up with DPM & FM Don Pramudwinai of Thailand. Discussed our shared regional concerns and the strengthening partnership with ASEAN, he said.

Met Canadian colleagues Trade Minister @mary_ng and FM @melaniejoly at the ASEAN gala dinner. All for greater trade and strategic convergence, while countering terrorism and opposing radicalization, he said in another tweet.

Jaishankar on Saturday discussed a range of issues with his counterparts from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on S Jaishankar

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 14:03 IST

`
.