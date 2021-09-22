Jaishankar meets counterparts from Korea, Australia on UNGA sidelines

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held meetings with his counterparts from Korea, Italy and Australia on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Jaishankar met his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-Yong and had wide-ranging conversations on different aspects of the bilateral relationships, including Southern Policy and India's Act East Policy.
"Pleased to meet FM Chung Eui-Yong of the Republic of Korea. A wide-ranging conversation on different aspects of our relationship. RoK's New Southern Policy and India's Act East Policy have strengthened our convergence in the Indo-Pacific," tweeted Jaishankar.
While interacting with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, he discussed challenges related to vaccine accessibility and smooth travel.
Foreign Minister of Italy Luigi Di Maio is the current G20 chair.
"Discussed challenges related to vaccine accessibility and smooth travel. Look forward to joining him at a discussion on Afghanistan tomorrow," he tweeted.
Jaishankar also met his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and discussed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific.
