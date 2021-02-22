Jaishankar meets Mauritius Prez; discusses 'super special' bilateral ties

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun during which the two leaders discussed the "super special" bilateral relationship.
Jaishankar, who arrived here in India's strategically key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region on Sunday night from the Maldives on the last leg of his two-nation tour, met the president after concluding talks with Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and Foreign Minister Alan Ganoo.
"Thank President Prithvirajsing Roopun for receiving me. Warm discussion on our super special' relationship. Expressed satisfaction at the impact it has made on the lives of the people," Jaishankar tweeted.
He also met the Leader of Opposition, Dr. Arvin Boolell, and emphasised India's strong and consistent support to the development of Mauritius.
The minister also held talks with Mouvement Militant Mauricien Party leader & former prime minister Paul Berenger on growing India-Mauritius ties. "Conveyed India's continued commitment to progress & development of Mauritius," he tweeted.
Jaishankar accompanied Health Minister Dr. Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal to the new ENT hospital built with the Indian assistance. "Glad to see that it plays a key role in Mauritius' fight against COVID," he tweeted.
"#VaccineMaitri in action, this time in jabs. Stopped by at the Covid Vaccination Centre at Victoria Hospital using Made in India vaccines," he said in another tweet.
India sent 100,000 doses of 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines to Mauritius immediately after it rolled out its own vaccination program.
On Monday, Jaishankar handed Prime Minister Jugnauth over an additional 100,000 doses of vaccines while asserting that India's helping hand was always over the horizon - responsive, resolute and reliable.
