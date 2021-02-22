UP budget proposes at least Rs 640 cr to develop and beautify Ayodhya

-
ALSO READ
Ayodhya airport under construction to be named after Lord Ram
Crop diversification plays major role in increasing farmers' income: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh emerges fifth largest exporter during Covid-19 pandemic
Yogi Adityanath dispensation's days are numbered: Akhilesh Yadav
SC junks PIL seeking President rule in UP over 'worst crime record'
-
The Uttar Pradesh budget tabled in the state assembly on Monday has proposed a sum of at least Rs 640 crore for the development and beautification of Ayodhya.
The budgetary provisions for fiscal 2021-22 include a sum of Rs 300 crore for the construction of an approach road to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Ayodhya Dham.
The budget has also proposed a sum of Rs 140 crore for the all-round growth of the city, including the development of Suryakund there.
Another sum of Rs 100 crore has been provided for the development and beautification of other tourism facilities in Ayodhya.
The budget has also made a provision of Rs 101 crore for the development of the Ayodhya airport, to be named Maryada Purshotam Shriram Airport.
To attract tourists elsewhere in the state, the budget provides Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore respectively for the development and beautification of tourism facilities in Varanasi and Chitrakoot.
A provision of Rs 200 crore has also been made for the Chief Minister Tourism Fiscal Scheme.
All developmental projects in the state will be executed in accordance with the mythological significance of various cities, an official spokesman said.
The budget has also provided a sum of Rs 15 crore for the year-long commemoration of the Chauri-Chaura incident centenary.
The budget has also proposed Rs 8 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively for the construction of a tribal museum in Lucknow and a freedom fighters' gallery in Shahjahanpur.
In its budget, the state government has also decided to confer 'Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman' on eminent writers and artists who have not been given any other award by the state.
Under this scheme, a maximum of five people will be honoured and given a sum of Rs 11 lakh each every year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU